Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $320,000 Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,022 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Vontier were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vontier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

