Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $360,000 Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $162.06 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.