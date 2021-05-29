Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $422,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after purchasing an additional 101,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $223.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.65.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,630. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.