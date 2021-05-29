Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $602,000 Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIRC. Mizuho upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $1,158,665 over the last ninety days.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 26.92.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

