Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after buying an additional 1,101,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $519,872,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after buying an additional 1,055,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,917,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 1,787,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,631,000 after buying an additional 535,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

