Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,184,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,862,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2,299.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 570,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $22.58 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

