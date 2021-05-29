Standard Life Aberdeen plc Invests $876,000 in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $8,298,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 255,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 169,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

