StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

SRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

SRT opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $258.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.37. StarTek has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

