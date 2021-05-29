State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.14

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.14 and traded as high as $19.47. State Auto Financial shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 117,777 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $832.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,804,000 after purchasing an additional 220,380 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 563.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

