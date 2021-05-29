State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $45.68 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of McKesson worth $45,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,137 shares of company stock worth $3,379,567. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $192.39 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.26 and its 200 day moving average is $184.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

