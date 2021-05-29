State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $46.86 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,005,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $46,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,087 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after buying an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Corteva by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,387,000 after buying an additional 589,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

