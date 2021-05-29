State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $53.24 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Synopsys worth $53,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,608,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,195,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.82.

SNPS opened at $254.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.23 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

