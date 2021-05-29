State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,200 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $50,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8,387.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.84 and its 200-day moving average is $129.16.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

