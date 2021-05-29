State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,269,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $55,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Exelon by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.12 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

