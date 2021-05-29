State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Trane Technologies worth $58,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

TT stock opened at $186.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.63.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

