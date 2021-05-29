StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of StealthGas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 2.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in StealthGas by 25.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 72,404 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

