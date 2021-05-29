Stelco (TSE:STLC) Shares Down 6.5%

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$31.75 and last traded at C$32.50. 239,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 345,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cormark upped their target price on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Stelco Company Profile (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

