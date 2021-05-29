STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $233.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.33.

Shares of STE opened at $190.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.99 and a 200-day moving average of $191.55. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.55. STERIS has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,809,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 525,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,923,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

