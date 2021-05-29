Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 11,922 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average volume of 1,295 call options.

WRAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Wrap Technologies stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96. Wrap Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $340.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 326.52%. Research analysts expect that Wrap Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wrap Technologies news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $246,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,506.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $194,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

