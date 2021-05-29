STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in STORE Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in STORE Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

