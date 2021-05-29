Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 54,910 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 54,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January alerts:

Shares of UJAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.84. 8,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,183. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.