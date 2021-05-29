Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 6,896 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.54.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA traded down $3.68 on Friday, hitting $247.02. 11,197,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,095,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.82 and a 200-day moving average of $225.08. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

