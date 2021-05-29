Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,215,000.

VLUE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,468 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

