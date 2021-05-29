Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 972 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.93. 29,927,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,147,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $228.76 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.