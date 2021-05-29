Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 10,183 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 384,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,365. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63.

