Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth $759,000.

NYSEARCA:TPSC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $33.78. 3,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

