Strix Group (LON:KETL) PT Raised to GBX 310 at Peel Hunt

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price target increased by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KETL. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 315 ($4.12).

LON KETL opened at GBX 297 ($3.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.02. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 301.50 ($3.94). The company has a market cap of £613.29 million and a PE ratio of 25.38.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

