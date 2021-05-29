Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $811,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.38.

NYSE:SYK opened at $255.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

