Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.22

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 3248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The firm has a market cap of $868.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Studio City International worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

