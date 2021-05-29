Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.22

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 3248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.
The firm has a market cap of $868.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.75.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28).
About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.