Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

INN opened at $9.61 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 129,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

