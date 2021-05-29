Summit X LLC Buys 1,195 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,247,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.20. The stock has a market cap of $578.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

