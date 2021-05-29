Summit X LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,391 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,977,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,473 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

