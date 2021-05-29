Summit X LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $39.73. 12,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.