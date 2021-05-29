Summit X LLC Sells 15,874 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $101.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

