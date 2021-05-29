Summit X LLC Sells 19,601 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit X LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,601 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 40,929,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,986,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

