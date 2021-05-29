Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CEO Gary A. Shiffman Sells 32,422 Shares

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $167.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $132.65 and a one year high of $169.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

