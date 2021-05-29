Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.44.

TSE SU opened at C$27.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.47. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

