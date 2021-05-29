Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.44.
TSE SU opened at C$27.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.47. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
