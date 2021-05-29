Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Short Interest Update

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the April 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVLT remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,493. Sunvault Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Sunvault Energy

Sunvault Energy, Inc provides renewables integration into energy production, energy delivery, and energy consumption, as well as transport services. It is involved in the development of vertical solar appliance; PolyCell, a multi-celled battery for energy storage; and All-in-One, a photovoltaic and electrochemical cell that generates and stores energy at the molecular level.

