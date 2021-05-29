Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Short Interest Update

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the April 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SVLT remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,493. Sunvault Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
About Sunvault Energy
