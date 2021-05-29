Suretly Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Suretly has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $42,687.94 and $2,328.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00073849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.82 or 0.00870609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.52 or 0.09018708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00088677 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.