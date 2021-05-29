Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,800 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $53,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

NYSE LYV opened at $90.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

