Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $45,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $109,224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,790,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 7,134.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after buying an additional 106,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTN opened at $326.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,167.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.94.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

