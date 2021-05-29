Swiss National Bank Has $43.38 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $43,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.64.

Shares of CCEP opened at $60.52 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

