Swiss National Bank Has $47.43 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,094,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of CenterPoint Energy worth $47,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 18,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 157,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of CNP opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

