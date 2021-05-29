Swiss National Bank Has $48.89 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $48,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $602.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.43 and a 12 month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

