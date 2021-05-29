Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of FMC worth $55,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 15,005.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in FMC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FMC by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FMC by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

FMC stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.