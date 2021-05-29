Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SSREY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

