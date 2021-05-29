T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TMUS. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $176.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $1,502,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $4,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

