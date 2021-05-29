Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Sells $28,953.70 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,846. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

