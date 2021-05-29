Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Up 89.3% in May

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the April 29th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of TNEYF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNEYF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

