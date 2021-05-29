Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys 795 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2,294.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,044. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.